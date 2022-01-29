Despite sanctions countries recognise Venezuela’s progress on human rights

Most countries in the world recognised on Tuesday Venezuela’s progress in human rights (HR), despite the negative impact of more than 500 unilateral coercive measures implemented by the United States (US).

On Tuesday, Venezuela was due to present its Third Universal Periodic Review before the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez led the presentation of the report for the South American country, in which she called for the use of the human rights system as a political tool against other countries to be avoided.

Source: telesur.tv.net

Foreign Minister Plasencia: In Venezuela the protection of human rights is a transversal line in favour of the people

During his speech at the Universal Periodic Review of Human Rights at the UN in Geneva, the Foreign Minister highlighted the “successful experience in the fight against poverty, eradication of illiteracy, education, housing, among other areas”, promoted by the National Government.

He assured that “Venezuela, within the framework of multilateral and bilateral cooperation, assumes the promotion and protection of human rights as a transversal line in favour of the peoples”.

The Minister stressed that Venezuela promotes regional integration and cooperation through organisations such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) and Petrocaribe.

Plasencia reported that Venezuela “contributes positively to the international community in the promotion and protection of human rights; to this end, it has presented its candidacy for re-election to the Human Rights Council in 2022”.

Source: Mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela presents progress to the ACS Special Committee on Tourism

The Deputy Minister for the Caribbean of the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Raúl Li Causi, as Venezuela’s representative to the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), read out the report on the management of the Latin American country’s chairmanship of the Special Committee on Sustainable Tourism.

The document describes the achievements in the implementation of the Sustainable Tourism Work Programme, in line with the 2019-2021 Action Plan adopted by the VIII ACS Summit held in Managua, Nicaragua, in 2019.

Among the advances of the past year, he highlighted the renewal and recalibration of tourism to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the framework of the Special Committee Meeting on Sustainable Tourism, he detailed the approval of projects for the revitalisation of the Sustainable Tourism Zone of the Greater Caribbean and for the evolution of community-based tourism.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela and Honduras re-establish diplomatic relations

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia announced the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between his country and Honduras, following the arrival of Xiomara Castro as president of the Central American country.

Plasencia highlighted the triumph of the Honduran people and the commitment of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to consolidate Latin American and Caribbean brotherhood.

At the end of the inauguration ceremony, the new Honduran president and the Venezuelan foreign minister held their first bilateral meeting to discuss issues of common interest.

Source: telesur.tv.net

Venezuelan president: we have succeeded in building political stability

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stressed on Thursday that with great effort it was possible to build political stability and social peace in the country, two fundamental conditions to consolidate the comprehensive recovery.

During a ceremony to mark the start of judicial activities for 2022, the president recalled that “institutionalism and the collective psyche were dealt severe blows with threats, fake news campaigns and invasion attempts. These campaigns were aimed at morale in order to destroy the will and political capacity of the state”.

However, he asserted that “Venezuela currently has the most powerful judiciary there has ever been in the republican history of the country. A well-constituted, well-structured and well-structured judiciary all along the line”.

Source: telesur.tv.net

Venezuelan president: We are in gradual recovery, despite US aggressions

The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, in the framework of the march of the loyalty of the people in commemoration of the 64th anniversary on January 23rd, 1958, said that the people managed to defeat the White House’s attempt to impose parallel powers and now the country is on the road to a gradual recovery.

“From the White House we had the information that a puppet president was going to be imposed (alluding to Juan Guaidó) in Venezuela to propitiate a military coup to control political power, there the plan to impose a puppet on Venezuela was urged”, recalled the head of state.

At the same time, President Maduro indicated that the United States (US) pantomime of imposing Guaidó vanished and now the country is on the road to economic recovery, “with the work and effort of all, we are in a gradual economic recovery, this year has started well despite the pandemic”, he said.

Source: telesur.tv.net

Russian Ambassador: Russian-Venezuelan cooperation is on schedule

Russia’s ambassador to Venezuela, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, said that military-technical cooperation between the two countries is developing progressively and according to schedule.

“The work is being carried out as planned, in accordance with the agenda and, of course, taking into account the current needs dictated by the difficult international situation”, he stressed in an interview with Sputnik.

The diplomat, who said he hoped that further strengthening of bilateral military-technical cooperation would “cool Washington’s fervour with regard to the preparation of new armed aggressions against Venezuela’s sovereignty and independence”, noted that Russian specialists interact successfully with Venezuelan military personnel.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

President Maduro urges opposition to return to electoral route

The president of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, assured that the Venezuelan opposition has once again failed in its attempt to remove him from power. During the opening ceremony of the judicial year, he urged the Venezuelan opposition to “leave the path of adventure and return to the electoral path”.

“Venezuela has a government and a historical legitimacy won through hard work, labour, battle and effort that they will not be able to attack through violence,” he added.

He recalled that the Venezuelan opposition had three years to be able to call for the recall and organise a political strategy to make it effective, “however, they embarked on the adventure of calling people to an event that needed 20% of the signatures and did not even reach 1.5%”.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve