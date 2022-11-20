Country meets Town wins Caesar’s-Hairoun Cricket competition

Country meets Town Out ah Trouble defeated Police today to win the Caesar’s Real Estate Hairoun Nar Friend Dem Cricket competition in Greiggs. The team walked away with a cash price of $3000.00.

This is the third consecutive win for the team in the Greiggs Competition. The finals were sponsored by ECGC, Pitmaster, Reliable Construction, the National Lottery, Minute Made Construction, Sea Operations, GTM Insurance, BOSVG, Hairoun Brewery, and Caesars Real Estate.

Caesar Real Estate has committed to sponsoring the competition up to 2025.

Area Representative Hon. Saboto Caesar thanked the entire executive for an excellent competition and made special mention of Constable Bradley Woods for his leadership and vision in ensuring that the competition was hosted after the Covid 19 Pandemic break and the eruptions of La Soufriere.