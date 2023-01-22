Country singer Kenny Chesney pays tribute to BVI’s Seddy Callwood

Kenny Chesney & others mourn victims of fatal BVI accidents

There has been a flood of sympathy for the families of two men died in separate car accidents on the British Virgin Islands.

On January 19, Vincent Huggins, 19, was killed when his scooter was hit by an SUV on Fort Hill, Tortola Road.

Hours later, businessman Seddy Callwood, owner of the “One Love Bar,” died in an automobile accident on Jost Van Dyke.

Friends and family members have paid tribute to both guys.

Country music artist Kenny Chesney was among those who paid their tribute to Callwood, who frequented his restaurant on excursions to the island.

“Goodbye to my island friend Seddy Callwood. Seddy, thank you for your friendship, the beers, the lobsters, the laughs, and the years of card tricks. Rest in peace, my friend. One Love!”