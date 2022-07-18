Court finds Veron Primus guilty of the 2015 murder of Sharleen Greaves

A St Vincent court has found Veron Primus guilty of the 2015 murder of Real Estate agent Sharleen Greaves.

Greaves’s body was discovered at her Bijou Real Estate agency at Arnos Vale on 13 November 2015, with multiple stab wounds about her body.

While Primus has been found guilty in SVG, he has been evading justice for over a decade, a fact that should embarrass officials in Brooklyn and St. Vincent and spur them into action.

Back on June 22, 2006, the strangled body of Chanel Petro-Nixon was discovered in a trash bag in front of 212 Kingston Ave. in Crown Heights. She’d vanished four days earlier, on a day she was supposed to apply for a job at an Applebee’s restaurant not far from her home in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Chanel was also supposed to meet up on that day with Primus, a former classmate. Police interviewed him but could neither charge nor clear him.

Sentencing in the Sharleen Greaves murder case is scheduled for the 21st of September 2022.