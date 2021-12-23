Courts (St. Vincent) Spreads Christmas Cheer, Launches AKT Motorcycles

PR – Courts (St. Vincent) Limited took to the community, on Saturday, 18th December 2021 with its Courts Optical, Courts Ready Cash and new AKT Motorcycle brands to update customers on its offerings and to spread some cheer in advance of the Christmas Season.

During the roadshow, customers got an opportunity to receive free eye exams with Courts Optical and to apply for hassle-free loans with Courts Ready Cash.

Early in December, Courts (Saint Vincent) Limited announced the addition of AKT Motorcycles to its product line to include scooters, sport and dirt bikes of varying styles and engine sizes. To ensure customers ride safely and consistent with road safety rules, the company announced that it will be providing a free helmet with every AKT purchase.

Under its Christmas Campaign themed See the Good, the Company also took to communities around Saint Vincent to demonstrate the spirit of Christmas and gave away Christmas presents.

The Roadshow went from Kingstown to Fitz Hughes with whistle stops in the major towns such as Campden Park, Questelles, Buccament, Layou, Barrouallie and Fitzhughes.

Veira added, “We will continue to do our part to share the good this season and encourage our customers to support the Unicomer brands.”