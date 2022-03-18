Courts Optical gifts ten Union Island students with glasses

COURTS optical on Friday 18 March, as part of its, cooperate responsibility, handed over eyeglasses to students on Union Island.

Ten students received free prescription glasses as part of COURTS Brighter view initiative.

While distributing the glasses to the students, the staff also educated them on caring for the eyewear.

A Union Island Tourism official says they are grateful for the initiative and look forward to Courts’ contribution in the next financial year.

Brighter View conducts free eye testing on students from local primary, secondary and tertiary schools and provides complete set glasses to recipients.