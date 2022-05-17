COVID-19 cases climb to 110 in St Vincent and the Grenadines

On Tuesday 17 May 2022, COVID-19 cases for St Vincent and the Grenadines increased to 110.

In the latest Ministry of Health report, one hospitalization was also recorded.

In addition, there were seventeen recoveries, according to the report.

Despite the mask mandate remaining in St Vincent and the Grenadines, public gathering rules have been relaxed.

Individuals who come to the island without vaccinations must undergo testing and quarantine.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 106 people have died in St Vincent and the Grenadines.