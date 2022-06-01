COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines increase to 144

The number of COVID-19 cases reached 144 in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday, 1 June 2022.

In the latest Ministry of Health report, four hospitalizations were also reported. A total of three people hospitalized were unvaccinated and one was vaccinated.

There were also four recoveries, according to the report.

Despite the mask mandate remaining in St Vincent and the Grenadines, public gathering rules have been relaxed.

A person who arrives on the island without vaccinations must undergo testing and quarantine.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 108 people have died in St Vincent and the Grenadines.