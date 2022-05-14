COVID-19 cases in SVG have risen to 84

COVID-19 cases for St Vincent and the Grenadines moved to 84 on Saturday 14 May 2022.

One hospitalization was also recorded in the latest Ministry of Health report.

Additionally, the report stated that there were twelve recoveries.

Although mask mandates remain in St Vincent and the Grenadines, public gathering rules have been relaxed.

Travellers who are unvaccinated to the island must undergo testing and quarantine.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused 106 deaths in St Vincent and the Grenadines since it began.