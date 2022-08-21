COVID-19 entry requirements for popular Caribbean destinations

Antigua
Vaccinated: No requirements unless you show symptoms of possible infection.
Unvaccinated: A negative certified PCR result taken no more than three (3) days or Rapid Antigen Test taken no more than 24 hours prior to arrival. Quarantine at own home for 10 days.
Anguilla
Vaccinated: No requirements
Unvaccinated: Negative Covid test 3 days prior to entry
Bonaire
There are no COVID-19 travel requirements for travel to Bonaire.
Belize
Covid-19 restrictions have been dropped from all ports of entry as of July 12, 2022.
NO TESTING is required for entry as of July 12. Regardless of vaccination status.
Bahamas
Vaccinated: No requirements
Unvaccinated: Negative Covid test 3 days prior to entry
Barbados
Vaccinated: No requirements
Unvaccinated: Negative Covid test 3 days prior to entry/ no quarantine
British Virgin Islands
no restrictions.
Vaccinated: No requirements
Unvaccinated: No requirements
Cayman Islands
no restrictions – From August 24
Vaccinated: No requirements
Unvaccinated: No requirements
Cuba Entry Requirements
Updated July 7, 2022
Testing: No Covid pre-travel test is required.
Vaccination: No vaccination card nor proof of vaccination is required.
Curaçao
No COVID testing is required for entry or before travelling to Curaçao
Dominican Republic
As of April 23, 2022, all passengers and crew members do not need to present a COVID-19 Vaccination Card, PCR, or antigen test to enter the Dominican Republic or to enter tourist centres, any establishments or to receive services such as excursions. Random COVID-19 testing for passengers and crew upon arrival in the Dominican Republic will no longer be performed.
Dominica
Vaccinated: No requirements.
Unvaccinated: A negative Antigen or PCR test.
Grenada
no restrictions.
Vaccinated: No requirements
Unvaccinated: No requirements
Guadeloupe
no restrictions
Vaccinated: No requirements
Unvaccinated: No requirements
Guyana
Testing: No test required.
Documentation: Proof of full vaccination required.
Vaccines. All persons travelling to Guyana, 12 years and over must be fully vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, before arrival to Guyana.
Jamaica
Vaccinated: No requirements
Unvaccinated: No requirements
Martinique
no restrictions
Vaccinated: No requirements
Unvaccinated: No requirements
Saba
There are no COVID-19 travel requirements for travel to Saba.
St Kitts – Nevis:
no restrictions
Vaccinated: No requirements
Unvaccinated: No requirements
St Lucia:
Vaccinated: No test. Full out a health screening questionnaire.
Unvaccinated: A negative Antigen or PCR test. Full out a health screening questionnaire.
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Vaccinated: No requirements
Unvaccinated: Negative test and 5-day quarantine in a specified hotel.
St Maarten
All fully vaccinated travellers: The EHAS application must be completed. The date of completion of vaccination must be submitted as well as valid proof of vaccination.
As of April 1, 2022, non-fully vaccinated travellers can also enter with a negative 24 hr. Ag test.
St Martin
For all unvaccinated passengers over 5 years of age:
Negative PCR test less than 48 hours or negative antigen test less than 24 hours before departure.
For all vaccinated passengers with a complete vaccination schedule, with or without booster dose: No mandatory testing or Vaccination certificate.
St Eustatius
No more entry policy, tests and EHAS forms required
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO:
Vaccinated: No requirements
Unvaccinated: No requirements
USVI
JUNE 1, 2022,
All travellers are no longer required to complete the USVI Travel Screening Portal or present an approved green QR code to travel to the USVI.
All travellers are no longer required to provide a negative COVID test result to travel to the USVI.
All travellers are no longer required to provide proof of COVID vaccination to travel to the USVI.