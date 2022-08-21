COVID-19 entry requirements for popular Caribbean destinations

Antigua

Vaccinated: No requirements unless you show symptoms of possible infection.

Unvaccinated: A negative certified PCR result taken no more than three (3) days or Rapid Antigen Test taken no more than 24 hours prior to arrival. Quarantine at own home for 10 days.

Anguilla

Vaccinated: No requirements

Unvaccinated: Negative Covid test 3 days prior to entry

Bonaire

There are no COVID-19 travel requirements for travel to Bonaire.

Belize

Covid-19 restrictions have been dropped from all ports of entry as of July 12, 2022.

NO TESTING is required for entry as of July 12. Regardless of vaccination status.

Bahamas

Vaccinated: No requirements

Unvaccinated: Negative Covid test 3 days prior to entry

Barbados

Vaccinated: No requirements

Unvaccinated: Negative Covid test 3 days prior to entry/ no quarantine

British Virgin Islands

no restrictions.

Vaccinated: No requirements

Unvaccinated: No requirements

Cayman Islands

no restrictions – From August 24

Vaccinated: No requirements

Unvaccinated: No requirements

Cuba Entry Requirements

Updated July 7, 2022

Testing: No Covid pre-travel test is required.

Vaccination: No vaccination card nor proof of vaccination is required.

Curaçao

No COVID testing is required for entry or before travelling to Curaçao

Dominican Republic

As of April 23, 2022, all passengers and crew members do not need to present a COVID-19 Vaccination Card, PCR, or antigen test to enter the Dominican Republic or to enter tourist centres, any establishments or to receive services such as excursions. Random COVID-19 testing for passengers and crew upon arrival in the Dominican Republic will no longer be performed.

Dominica

Vaccinated: No requirements.

Unvaccinated: A negative Antigen or PCR test.

Grenada

no restrictions.

Vaccinated: No requirements

Unvaccinated: No requirements

Guadeloupe

no restrictions

Vaccinated: No requirements

Unvaccinated: No requirements

Guyana

Testing: No test required.

Documentation: Proof of full vaccination required.

Vaccines. All persons travelling to Guyana, 12 years and over must be fully vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, before arrival to Guyana.

Jamaica

Vaccinated: No requirements

Unvaccinated: No requirements

Martinique

no restrictions

Vaccinated: No requirements

Unvaccinated: No requirements

Saba

There are no COVID-19 travel requirements for travel to Saba.

St Kitts – Nevis:

no restrictions

Vaccinated: No requirements

Unvaccinated: No requirements

St Lucia:

Vaccinated: No test. Full out a health screening questionnaire.

Unvaccinated: A negative Antigen or PCR test. Full out a health screening questionnaire.

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Vaccinated: No requirements

Unvaccinated: Negative test and 5-day quarantine in a specified hotel.

St Maarten

All fully vaccinated travellers: The EHAS application must be completed. The date of completion of vaccination must be submitted as well as valid proof of vaccination.

As of April 1, 2022, non-fully vaccinated travellers can also enter with a negative 24 hr. Ag test.

St Martin

For all unvaccinated passengers over 5 years of age:

Negative PCR test less than 48 hours or negative antigen test less than 24 hours before departure.

For all vaccinated passengers with a complete vaccination schedule, with or without booster dose: No mandatory testing or Vaccination certificate.

St Eustatius

No more entry policy, tests and EHAS forms required

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO:

Vaccinated: No requirements

Unvaccinated: No requirements

USVI

JUNE 1, 2022,

All travellers are no longer required to complete the USVI Travel Screening Portal or present an approved green QR code to travel to the USVI.

All travellers are no longer required to provide a negative COVID test result to travel to the USVI.

All travellers are no longer required to provide proof of COVID vaccination to travel to the USVI.