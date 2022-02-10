COVID-19 home rapid antigen test discontinued in SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment (MOHWE) wishes to advise the general public that home COVID-19 rapid antigen test results will no longer be recognized by the MOHWE as sufficient for the official diagnosis of COVID-19 for the purposes of surveillance and the granting of sick leave by officers of the MOHWE.

People experiencing flu-like symptoms who require official documentation for sick leave and NIS purposes are advised to contact their health care providers.

The Ministry also takes this opportunity to remind persons to seek care early. If symptoms worsen in a person who tested positive for COVID-19 with a rapid antigen test, the person is advised to contact their nearest flu clinic or private physician for reassessment as persons can deteriorate rapidly if left unmanaged.

The Ministry will monitor the situation and provide further guidance and updates where necessary.