COVID cases rise to 128, hospitalizations increase to seven

COVID-19 cases for St Vincent and the Grenadines reached 128 on Thursday 19 May 2022.

Seven hospitalizations were also reported in the latest Ministry of Health report. Among all people hospitalized, six were unvaccinated and one was vaccinated.

According to the report, there were also seven recoveries.

In spite of the mask mandate remaining in St Vincent and the Grenadines, public gathering rules have been relaxed.

Persons who arrive on the island without vaccinations must undergo testing and quarantine.

In St Vincent and the Grenadines, 106 people have died since the COVID-19 pandemic began.