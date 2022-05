In a press release issued on Wednesday 4 May, the Ministry of Health said thirty-five cases of COVID-19 have been recorded.

According to the most recent report, two hospitalizations have been reported.

The public gathering regulations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been relaxed, but mask mandates remain.

Additionally, to testing, quarantine remains in effect for unvaccinated visitors.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 106 lives in St Vincent and the Grenadines since it began.