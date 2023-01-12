COVID, Influenza and RSV cases increasing on St Kitts-Nevis

RSV, COVID and influenza cases increasing on St Kitts and Nevis

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Coronavirus, and influenza are all on the rise in the country, and the government of St. Kitts and Nevis has advised islanders to take precautions (COVID-19).

According to a statement from the Health Ministry, the nation is currently experiencing the annual flu season, which lasts from November to March.

If you experience any flu-like symptoms, it is advised that you see your primary care physician or the district medical officer at the closest health center. The ministry advised people to wear masks to avoid the spread of the virus if they become ill and to stay at home until fully recovered.

The ministry also stated that it is keeping an eye on the Omicron sub-variant of COVID-19, XBB.1.5, which is rapidly spreading throughout the northeastern United States.

The most contagious COVID-19 variant to far has been identified as XBB.1.5.