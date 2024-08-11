COVID vaccines still available as cases recorded in 3 shelters

There has been a drop in COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent (SVG) over the last week, according to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

According to reports on Aug. 4, the island recorded 89 COVID-19 cases in July 2024, bringing the total number of reported COVID cases for 2024 to 125.

On Sunday, Gonsalves said health officials advised him of the following:

“Last week, we saw a drop in COVID-19 reported cases, but one week is not significant enough for us to determine whether that is a trend or not.”

According to Gonsalves, three emergency shelters have recorded COVID-19 cases.

“At least three shelters we have recoded COVID cases: Evesham Primary School, Bequia Anglican Primary, and Parkhill Primary.

“Obviously we have to make sure that the persons who are in shelters, for instance, stay inside and don’t go out in the village, spread it, listen to the shelter managers, and take all the requisite precautions.”.

Early this month, Gonsalves said 12 COVID cases were reported in shelters, while the island recorded two COVID deaths for August.

On Sunday, Gonsalves stated, “Also, there’s still the vaccine, which is available.”.

Last week, the WHO stated that governments were not prepared for a resurgence of COVID cases worldwide.

COVID-19 is now the 10th cause of death in the US, according to the latest CDC data.