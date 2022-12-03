COVID WAS genetically engineered says whistle-blower

Whistleblower US scientist who worked with Wuhan lab claims COVID WAS genetically engineered and leaked from the site – and says ‘the US government is to blame’ because it funded the research .

A scientist who worked closely with a US-funded Wuhan lab has claimed that Covid was genetically engineered and leaked from the Chinese facility.

Dr Andrew Huff, the former vice president of EcoHealth Alliance, called the pandemic the ‘one of the greatest cover-ups in history’ and the ‘biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11.’

In his expert opinion, Huff believes that grant funding provided by Anthony Fauci by way of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to EcoHealth Alliance, was linked to the ‘creation of SARS-CoV-2.’

He claims NIH ‘[funded] gain-of-function work and the US intelligence community was aware of and appeared to have been involved’ with this work.

Gain-of-function work is been widely believed to have created SARS-CoV-2, Huff stressing that it was key in creating the aggressive and contagious

