CPEA success for several students from Georgetown Special Needs School

In Georgetown, several students from the School For Children With Special Needs performed well in the CPEA 2022 exams.

Five out of six students who wrote the exams were successful, according to the school’s Facebook post.

Their top performer placed among the first 500.

On May 13th, 2022, grade 6 students took the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA). A total of 1705 out of 1714 students registered took the final exam.

1430 students (83.87%) met the standard this year, a slight decrease from last year’s 84.96%. Among them, 61 (78.11%) were males and 75 (89.72%) were females.

According to the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation, the top student this year is Kuba Francis of Sugar Mill Academy, who achieved an average of 98.20 percent. Francis also scored 100% in mathematics.