Craig Leipold’s 24 million dollar LOON yacht visits SVG

Craig Leipold’s 24 million dollar Loon yacht was spotted on Thursday 31 March cruising along St Vincent’s west coast.

The Loon was built by Newcastle Marine in 2011 and is powered by Caterpillar engines. Her max speed is 14 knots. She has a range of more than 4.000 nm, according to superyacht.com.

Craig Leipold is the owner of the Minnesota Wild Ice Hockey Team through his Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE). He was born on June 3, 1952, and is married to Helen Johnson-Leipold, heiress to the S. C. Johnson & Son fortune.

S. C. Johnson is an American manufacturer of household cleaning supplies and consumer chemicals. It realizes annual sales of more than $10 billion. Helen’s brother Herbert Fisk Johnson III is Chairman.

Helen is Chairman of Johnson Outdoors and Johnson Financial Group.

According to Forbes Craig Leipold, net worth is $ 3.6 billion.

Motor Yacht Loon is the most popular charter yacht in the Bahamas and Caribbean.