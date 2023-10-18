CSSN is reporting that a yacht with two people on board anchored alone in Buccament Bay, St. Vincent, on October 10 was boarded by two men, armed with a gun and a knife, who broke through the companionway door.

The report states that the crew was held at gunpoint (head) and knifepoint (back).

The armed men ransacked (and damaged) the yacht before roughly taking a ring from the woman’s finger, which later required medical treatment.

The CSSN report further stated that cash, binoculars, fishing and diving gear, and a large flashlight were stolen.

After about an hour onboard, the men left rowing a wooden boat. A report was made to the police and Coast Guard, as stated in the report.