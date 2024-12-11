Crime Against Yachties: SVG Tops Incident List

CSSN annual report for 2023 shows that overall reported crimes against Yachties decreased substantially from 2022 to levels similar to long term averages. However, there was a significant change in the nature of reported crimes with St Vincent (SVG) topping the list.

According to the Caribbean Safety and Security Net, six countries accounted for slightly more than half of all incidents in 2023. St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) remains in the top spot (11 total, 2 Violent) which it shares with Grenada (11 total, none Violent) Trinidad (9 total, 2 Violent) and Panama (9 total, 1 Violent) St. Lucia (8 total, 1 Violent) and Honduras (8 total, 2 Violent).

According to the report

“The increase in Violent incidents troubling. Cruisers have become better prepared to limit or prevent common dinghy thefts, but violent actions, while not common, require more thoughtful attention. Violent incidents can be discouraged/prevented/mitigated with basic planning, preparation and good communications among the crew. Local governments continue to do little to support criminal apprehension, however SVG did add Coast Guard patrols in Bequia after a rash of burglaries in 2022.”

COUNTRY BREAKDOWN

Thefts (76) continue to dominate our reports. Overall in 2023 54% of the total 103 reported incidents were concentrated in 6 countries. St. Vincent and the Grenadines, (SVG) although down year-to-year, remains in the top spot with 10% of all reports, Grenada also at 10%, Trinidad (new to this group) and Panama both at 9% with St. Lucia and Honduras (also new to this group) each at 8%

The report stated that the multi-island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) again tops the list with 11 reported incidents, (primarily theft) spread throughout its many islands.

SVG incidents dropped significantly from 26 total incidents in 2022. In 2023, Bequia (where Coast Guard patrols were instituted) and Saint Vincent each contributed 3 to the total 11.

Assaults occurred in Buccament Bay, Saint Vincent (also in 2022) and for the first time in Saline Bay, Mayreau.