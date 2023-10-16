Crime scene management course for police to be held in St Vincent

SVG POLICE OFFICERS TO RECEIVE TRAINING IN CRIME SCENE MANAGEMENT

A cadre of Police Officers will be given the opportunity to hone their skills in fighting crime through a Crime Scene Management Course that is scheduled to commence on Tuesday 17th October 2023 from 9:00 a.m. at the Argyle Fire Station Training Room. The training will be jointly executed by the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), and the Regional Security System (RSS) in collaboration with the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

The objective of this training is to improve the competence, capability, and performance of police officers to secure, preserve, examine, and manage crime scenes. The expected outcome is to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of investigating all types of crimes and getting value for money.

Dr. Andre Clarke, Chief of Operations and Intelligence at CARICOM IMPACS and one of the primary facilitators said: “In accordance with the multi-dimensional approach to combat gun crime, it is imperative that we not only employ the use of initiatives such as the CARICOM Gun Crime Intelligence Unit (CCGIU), but also ensure that we train and upskill our officers as part of our crime and security strategy”.

Major Kerry Waterman, Chief of Operations at the Regional Security System will be the other facilitator during the training. He noted that “there is an inherent need for continued training for our law enforcement agencies to augment the region’s ability to safeguard the integrity of forensics and exhibits. Hence the importance of this timely training for Police Officers”.

The training course will culminate at the same venue on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with a practical exercise. A cordial invitation is extended to the media to attend the opening and closing ceremonies.