Criminal Gangs Actively Enlisting Boys in School Uniform: ACP Bailey

ACP Trevor Bailey stated on Monday night that criminal gangs are recruiting boys who are still in school uniform.

Bailey was a guest on ‘Voices,’ a Monday night talk show broadcast on WEFM.

“When you look at some of the persons who associate themselves with these gangs, we see young boys who are still in school uniform, and that’s the way they choose to go and congregate before they go to class. When they break at lunchtime and in the afternoon before they go home.”.

Bailey said the powers that be will soon have to look at laws specifically for gangs.

“Pretty soon the powers that be will have to look at laws that are geared specifically towards these gangs. Because the truth is, we cannot allow them to germinate.”.

“The longer we stay to address them directly, the more influence they are going to have, the more assets they’re going to accumulate, and the accumulation of assets will give them some sort of authority, some sort of power, some sort of liberty that they can operate.”.

”If you’re selling drugs and you’re into robbery and murders, you may very well find out that they use the drug money to buy weapons to do the robberies and the killings.”.

Bailey said we can’t be naïve to what’s happening around us and bury our heads in the sand.

”If we turn our backs and pretend that nothing is happening, we could wake up one morning and hear that 10, 15, or 20 men holding an AK-47 in any geographic location, just shooting them into the air. We don’t want to get there. We’re not turning our backs because our eyes are focused, and they know that we have eyes on them. They know that we are looking at them. And that is our job. That is what taxpayers of SVG pay us to do,” Bailey stated.