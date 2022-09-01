‘Criticizing the houses yet living in basements in the US’ – Daniel

MP for North Windward Montgomery Daniel speaking at the handing over ceremony for 27 newly built houses in Orange Hill said; “because of our culture, it’s sometimes disheartening, the comments and criticisms people make when disadvantaged persons are being helped”.

Daniel said when the houses were being constructed there were many passers-by who would have commented that the hoses were too small among other debasing remarks.

“They said, how could the government be put putting families into a matchbox? You know, and some of these passers-by, are persons who may have lived in the great the United States of America for 30 and 40 years, still living in a basement and coming to tell us that the government is giving people matchboxes”.

Daniel said that the families that are now getting these houses would be happy to know that on average each house is placed on 4000 square feet of land.

“The houses are two bedroom and three bedroom houses. The two-bedroom houses are 500 square feet, the three-bedroom houses are 600 square feet and what is more important is that the families are being placed in a safer environment away from flood waters”.

Daniel said each of the properties is valued at well over $100,000 and completely finished.

“You would have lost your home but today you are given a home Well over the value of $100,000 plus the land”, Daniel said.