CSU scientists forecast above normal 2022 hurricane season

Scientists at the Colorado State University say they expect the 2022 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have above-normal activity.

In a press release, researchers note the early prediction is for at least 19 named storms and nine hurricanes — four of which will be Category 3 or higher. They add that current weak La Niña conditions are likely to become neutral by this summer/fall, but the odds of a significant El Niño seem unlikely.

Sea surface temperatures averaged across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic are currently near average, while the Caribbean and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are warmer than normal.

Hurricane season begins officially in June and lasts through November.

“As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them. They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted,” the researchers warned.

