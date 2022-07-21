New CT Scan Machine For SVG’s Main Health Facility

A new CT Scan machine was officially handed over to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the Milton Cato Memorial (MCMH) through the Department of Technical Cooperation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In a handing-over ceremony at the hospital today, IAEA Programme Manager Saskia Frater-Smith gave a commitment to continue supporting the delivery of health care services in SVG; this support she said, will include assistance with training of technicians who would work with the equipment.

Minister of Health Hon. St Clair ‘Jimmy’ Prince in his remarks welcomed the support from IAEA. Prince said his Ministry continues to expand the radiology department not only at MCMH but also at other government-operated healthcare facilities across the country.

Prince also appealed to the public to be patient with the ongoing work to improve the country’s main hospital. He said similar improvement works are also being carried out at other facilities.