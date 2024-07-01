CTO Boosts European Presence with Landmark UK Partnership

CTO Strengthens Caribbean Tourism Visibility in the UK and Europe

The Caribbean Tourism Organization will amplify the visibility of the region’s presence in Europe following a landmark partnership with the CTO Chapter in the UK & Europe, which represents over 85 travel-related companies and organizations.

Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of CTO, announced the launch of strategic marketing initiatives to bolster the Caribbean’s brand across the UK and emerging markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In collaboration with the CTO Secretariat, the CTO Chapter UK & Europe will execute a comprehensive work plan to increase the region’s visibility and engagement with key audiences across these pivotal markets.

The renewed efforts encompass a wide range of activities, including:

Strategic Marketing Programs: Developing and executing targeted marketing programs for the UK and Europe, complete with Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and plans to expand into emerging EMEA markets.

Digital Marketing Strategy: A strong focus on digital marketing, with strategies tailored for the UK and Europe to boost the region’s online presence.

Commercial Activities: Manage and develop CTO-related commercial activities across UK and European markets, ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations.

Market Intelligence: Conducting regular analysis and presenting market insights on the UK, Europe, and emerging markets to inform strategic decisions.

Collaboration with Affiliates: Partnering with CTO members and affiliates to manage activities in key markets such as Central Europe, France, and the Netherlands.

Media and Stakeholder Engagement: Maintain close relations with media, trade associations, government bodies, airlines, and tour operators while serving as the CTO’s spokesperson in UK and European markets.

Colin Pegler, Chairman of the CTO Chapter, highlighted the importance of the renewed collaboration: “The CTO Chapter is thrilled to reignite our partnership with the CTO Secretariat after a four-year hiatus. This collaboration is pivotal in strengthening the Caribbean’s presence in our markets. Our board is committed to this collaboration, and the team is diligently working on a robust action plan for 2025 to keep the Caribbean at the forefront of global travel destinations.”

The CTO Chapter UK & Europe is poised to launch a series of impactful marketing campaigns and activations designed to engage consumers, travel trade professionals, and the media. With a cohesive and strategic approach, the chapter aims to reinforce the Caribbean’s reputation as a top global travel destination while aligning with the overarching goals of the CTO Secretariat.

Florian Valmy-Devillers, Director of the CTO Chapter, emphasized the initiative’s unified strategy: “Our primary objective with the CTO team is to create synergy through a cohesive strategy across vital UK, European, and emerging markets. From cross-channel consumer campaigns to immersive travel trade training and media engagement, we are dedicated to delivering high-impact activations for our members and reviving the ‘One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean’ spirit across our targeted markets and beyond.”

About the Caribbean Tourism Organization

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism – One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.

Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.

The CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.