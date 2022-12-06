Daiz-Canel in Barbados, holds high level meeting, visits crash monument

Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel arrived in Barbados on Monday for a two-day official visit.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kerrie Symmonds, and Government chaperone for the official visit, Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology Davidson Ishmael, greeted President Daz-Canel upon his arrival at Grantley Adams International Airport.

Today, Tuesday, December 6, President Daz-Canel is in Barbados for an official State Visit and to participate in the Eighth CARICOM-Cuba Summit.

Both celebrations will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Barbados and Cuba, as well as CARICOM-Cuba relations, which were formed on December 8, 1972, by four CARICOM Member States: Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago.

During the official meetings, delegations from both countries addressed “possibilities for expanding cooperation in areas such as health, agriculture, tourism, education, culture, and sports,” according to the official Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency.

In addition, the parties reaffirmed their intention to continue deepening the longstanding bonds of collaboration and bilateral relations.

According to the Cuban Presidency, Exporter Barbados and Cuban state-owned biotechnology enterprise BioCubaFarma have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Biotechnology.

The President of Cuba will pay respects to the 73 lives lost in the 1976 bombing of the Cuban flight traveling from Barbados to Jamaica.

There will be a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Cubana Monument, Paynes Bay, St James, today, Tuesday, December 6, at 3 pm.