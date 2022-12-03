Cuba’s President arrives in St Vincent for a 3-day state visit

President of Cuba arrives in St. Vincent for a three-day state visit

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, for a 3-day state visit.

Diaz-Canel, who will be in the southern Caribbean island from Saturday, December 3–5, is the first Cuban president to visit SVG since the Cuban Revolution in 1959.

The Governor General, Susan Dougan, the Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, and the Cuban Ambassador, Tatiana Gongora, were there to greet the president when he arrived.

Diaz-Canel will hold separate meetings with PM Gonsalves and the SVG-Cuba Friendship Society on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, the President will hold a breakfast meeting with PM Gonsalves and visit the Georgetown Diagnostic Center, which was built by the Cuban government.

On Monday, President Diaz-Canel will pay Dame Susan Dougan a courtesy call and speak at a special session of Parliament.During his visit to the parliament, His Excellency the President, the wife of the President, the Prime Minister, Mrs. Gonsalves, and Parliamentarians will take an official photograph.

Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermdez is a Cuban politician and engineer who has served as the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba since 2021 as well as the president of Cuba since 2019.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations with Cuba in May 1992, when the Honourable James Mitchell was the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Kingsley Layne, became the first non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba. In 2004, H. E. Ellsworth I. A. John replaced H. E. Kingsley Layne as a non-resident ambassador.

Diaz-Canel will depart SVG on Monday afternoon for Barbados, where he will attend the Cuba-CARICOM Summit.