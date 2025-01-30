Cuba Slams US Decision to House Migrants At Guantanamo Bay

Cuban President and First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party, Miguel Diaz-Canel, described as a brutality act the recent announcement from the Trump administration in the United States about forcibly incarcerating thousands of migrants at its naval base in Guantanamo Bay.

The Cuban head of state said the migrants will be located close to the renowned detention and torture prison cells, which the US maintains in Guantanamo.

Meanwhile, in a post to social media, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said the United States’ decision to imprison migrants where Washington set up a detention and torture centre reveals contempt for the human condition and international law.

The statements followed Trump’s signing of an executive order indicating the Defense Department to allocate 30,000 beds in the US naval base in Guantanamo to receive migrants deported from US continental territory.

The announcement is part of the massive deportation plan of the new US administration, as promised during the electoral campaign Trump.

The prison camp at Guantanamo Naval Base was set up in 2002, by the US President George W. Bush to detain an alleged September 11 attacker.

At present, there are 15 detainees from that time at the prison.