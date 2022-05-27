During a meeting ahead of the ALBA TCP Summit, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves reaffirmed their desire to expand bilateral ties.

Cuba’s head of state expressed to the Caribbean leader his interest in deepening the high-level political, economic, and trade relations, as well as facilitating the historical friendship ties between Cuba and Caricom, and intensifying and expanding relationships between the two countries.

In a statement, Diaz-Canel thanked the Vincentian government for supporting Cuba in its fight against the blockade imposed by the U.S. and acknowledged that Gonsalves made the dignified and courageous decision not to attend the IX Summit of the Americas in the middle of negotiations over a hemispheric meeting with exclusions.

Gonsalves highlighted Cuba’s generosity towards the Caribbean people, especially those in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to Gonsalves, his love of the Cuban Revolution dates back to his days as a high school student and that he has always looked for inspiration in the ideas, ideals, and words of Mart, Fidel, and others in the revolution.