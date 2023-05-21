St Vincent Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar on official business in Cuba

Hon. Saboto Caesar, St. Vincent’s Minister of Agriculture, is in Cuba on official business. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with Cuban Agriculture Minister Ydael Perez Brito, as well as small farmers, agro-processors, and technicians.

Through their cooperation in the 2015 livestock production program, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has reaped considerable benefits from its connection with the government and people of Cuba. Minister Caesar feels that the increased demand for cattle exported from St. Vincent and the Grenadines has created an opportunity for cattle production to be expanded with Cuba’s continuous help.

The Minister will meet with numerous livestock technicians and the General Director of Livestock, Alan Rodriguez Leon, to discuss ways to improve the national herd. There will be discussions about the prospect of having skilled agriculture producers aid in knowledge transfer in tropical agriculture production systems.

The minister’s visit will also aim to highlight the agro-tourism industry’s continuous rise within the agricultural sector. The national agriculture diversification strategy includes agrotourism.

This is the minister’s first visit to the Republic of Cuba as a minister. The visit is made possible by Cuba’s

Ambassador to the Republic of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador José Manuel Ventura and St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Amb. Ellsworth John, Ambassador of the Grenadines to Cuba, and Charmane Tappin John, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign Affairs.

On Friday, May 26th, the minister will return to the state.