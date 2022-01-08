Cuban vaccine available for children five years and older in SVG

St Vincent’s Ministry of Health says the Abdala (Cuban) vaccine is now available for children 5 years and older.

The ministry in a release on its Facebook page says interested parents or guardians are asked to call their nearest vaccination site for more information.

The Abdala vaccine has already been authorized by Cubacecmed for use in children from 2 to 11 years old.

Abdala, the first vaccine in Cuba and Latin America, showed an effectiveness of 90 percent in severe patients and against the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and efficacy of 92.28 percent against symptomatic disease with a three-dose scheme every 14 days.

The doses produced so far reached 40 million, a milestone for science in the Caribbean country.

The COVID-19 vaccines available in St Vincent and the Grenadines are:

AstraZeneca – 4 – 12 week interval between two doses.

Sputnik V (component 1&2) – 21 days interval between two doses.

Sputnik Light (component 1) – One Dose

Pfizer – 21 days interval between two doses.

Abdala – 3 doses 2 weeks intervals( will be best administered in groups of 10).