Cuban Ambassador to SVG Rejects Baseless US Report

US Reports Aim to Demonize Cuban Cooperation Efforts

Cuban Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry says he strongly rejects the allegations of the US government with regard to the most recent US State Department so-called annual report on human trafficking, in which Cuba is again accused of not complying with the standards for the elimination of this flagel.

According to such a report, “Cuban nationals working in St. Vincent and the Grenadines may have been forced to work by the Cuban government.”.

“This is an old argument that is commonly and repeatedly used by the US to demonise Cuban cooperation around the world and to create confusion and spread misinformation about the health assistance that Cuba offers in more than 50 countries nowadays.”.

Etcheverry says the Cuban medical brigades have tirelessly worked in many countries since the early sixties of the last century, have fought Ebola, Colera, COVID-19, and many other diseases, and have saved thousands of lives.

“This kind of despicable and baseless report will never intimidate Cubans, but show us that we must continue to provide more medical assistance to sister nations such as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where today a serious, committed, and professional health collective works, which has even been recognised by Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves on several occasions.”.

Etcheverry says Cuba will continue to save lives here in St. Vincent and anywhere in the world where it is necessary.