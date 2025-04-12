Cuban Literary Icon Endorses Vincentian Author’s Latest Masterpiece

Cuban author and diplomat heaps praises on Vincentian author

Vincentian author, Dr. Richard A. Byron-Cox has been highly praised for his latest literary work, “The Story of Paulene Bramble: Book one: Springs Blossoms and young Thorns.” The latest acclamations comes from venerable Cuban writer, Oscar Oramas Oliva.

In a review of Byron-Cox’s second novel, which is a work of historical fiction, the distinguished diplomat, and former Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister postulates, “The exercise of writing a book is a journey into the interior of the human being and forces the author not only to delve into the depths of his conscience, but in particular to deeply study the topic or topics he wants to examine and expose to the reader.

When someone is called Richard Byron-Cox, that effort is superlative, because he is a person of proven intellectual honesty, a craftsman of details and therefore, we have before us a monumental work on the life of human beings in the Caribbean lands.”

In his review Oramas Oliva, who holds a PhD in political Science, underscores that Byron-Cox is no ordinary writer but like Shakespeare, makes us travel to the depths of the human soul, and in this case, to the soul of the Caribbean, which is an enormous contribution to the knowledge of our people.

The former Cuban Ambassador to several countries and to the UN declares emphatically, “I am Cuban and I identify with this work, with Paulene Bramble’s sufferings, with her sorrows, with her aspirations, with her dreams and her way of appreciating the environment, life and the world. I am united to her by history.”

In further compliments to Byron-Cox who also authored the highly acclaimed, “ Were Mama’s Tears in Vain?” The vastly experienced diplomat contends, “The son of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a distinguished diplomat of the United Nations, is above all, a high-caliber writer who honours and disseminates key elements of the Caribbean being, and thus contributes to universal culture. How much light emerges or is projected from that human being that is Richard Byron-Cox and illuminates us from our Caribbean and projects us on a planetary scale.”

Oramas Oliva strongly encourages the reading of The story of Paulene Bramble across the Caribbean, recommending that “all read with patience each page of this fascinating book, because it takes us into a real world, into the dramas and moments experienced by many of our relatives.”

The Story of Paulene Bramble was recently officially launched here in SVG, and the Author has confirmed that there will be a reading opened to the public at the UWI Open Campus on Tuesday 20th April beginning at 6 pm.