Cuban Diplomats Engage Young Minds at Sugar Mill Academy

Presentation about Cuba given at St Vincent primary school Members of the staff of the Cuban diplomatic mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines visited the Sugar Mill Academy primary school, where a presentation was given on the “Greatest Island of the Antilles”.

The Cuban ambassador, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, shared with third-grade students interesting facts about Cuba, its history, culture, sport, gastronomy and traditions, which gave rise to numerous questions and comments.

Particularly pleasant moments were to talk about José Martí, Cuban National Hero and his masterpiece “The Golden Age”, a beautiful book full of teachings dedicated to children in Cuba and the world; as well as about the Cuban music, when students could enjoy the “Guantanamera”, one of the icons of the Cuban musical history.