Alfredo Batista Salgado Knife Attack

Police confirmed to the St. Vincent Times that Cuban doctor Alfredo Batista Salgado was stabbed on Saturday, July 1 in the capital city of Kingstown, St Vincent.

Batista Salgado who is attached to the Cuban Medical Brigade was brutally wounded in the abdomen while returning from an event at Victoria Park.

According to sources, he slumped outside His Majesty’s Prisons at White Chapel and was discovered.

Batista Salgado is currently in the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, where he underwent emergency surgery.