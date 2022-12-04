President’s wife, Lis Cuesta Peraza, to meet with Cuban women living in SVG

The President of Cuba in St. Vincent for a three-day state visit

During her husband’s three-day state visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the wife of the Cuban president, Lis Cuesta Peraza, will carry out a number of responsibilities on her own.

Lis Cuesta Peraza is the current first lady of Cuba and President Miguel Diaz-second Canel’s wife. She is the first presidential wife since the 1960s to be referred to as “first lady” by Cuban state media.

On the final day of her visit, Monday, December 5, Lis Cuesta Peraza and Eloise Gonsalves, wife of the prime minister of St. Vincent, will travel to Young Island to view an exhibition of products by Vincentian entrepreneurs, followed by cultural performances.

On Monday, Mrs. Gonsalves and Lis Cuesta Peraza will visit the Botanic Gardens. The first lady will also hold private conversations with Vincentian women who studied in Cuba and Cuban women residing in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.