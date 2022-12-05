Cuban President wraps up three-day state visit to St Vincent

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrapped up his three-day state visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday, December 5.

While in SVG, the president toured the Argyle Airport and the Modern Diagnostic Center in Georgetown, both built with the help of Cuba.

Diaz-Canel held various meetings with Prime Minister Gonsalves, in which both nations agreed to continue cooperation in the areas of health, agriculture, climate change, and others.

On Monday, President Diaz-Canel addressed the islands’ legislature, telling them that “love can only be repaid by love.”

The president will leave St. Vincent on Monday afternoon for Barbados, where he will attend the CARICOM-Cuba meeting.