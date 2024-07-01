Cuban Special Education Doctor arrived in SVG

A Cuban Doctor of Special Education Sciences, Mabel Álvarez Bernal, arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with the aim to start a new collaboration project and was received by the Cuban ambassador Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry.

In a first stage, the doctor will work in a diagnosis of the current state of special education in this Caribbean nation, as well as to identify the main needs in this area and to work in an action plan to start improving conditions in this important branch of education.

Dr. Alvarez Bernal´s presence in SVG opens up an unprecedented stage in the bilateral collaboration and will contribute considerably to the development and welfare of this fraternal people, with whom Cuba maintains excellent relations of friendship and cooperation.