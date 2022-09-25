Cubans will vote on same-sex marriage in a national referendum

It prohibits child marriage and protects communication between grandparents and grandchildren in the event of divorce.

On Sunday, 8.5 million Cubans are called to attend 24,000 polling stations to cast their vote in a referendum on the new Family Code.

This law regulates matters such as same-sex marriage, adoption by same-sex couples and the so-called “solidarity gestation.” The referendum will be held from 07:00 to 18:00 local time.

Its final result will be published five days later and will be binding. The National Electoral Commission (CEN), however, is expected to advance preliminary results on Monday. The approval or rejection of the new Family Code will require more than 50 percent of the votes.

In July, the National Assembly approved 25th version of this law, which was previously consulted in 79,000 neighborhood meetings held between February and April. This is the only bill that will be submitted to a referendum among the 70 legal norms updated with the new Constitution.

The new Family Code mentions gender violence, prohibits child marriage and protects communication between grandparents and grandchildren in the event of divorce.

It covers other changes in the family context such as preventing domestic aggressors from asking for custody of their children, the distribution of assets, and incorporating stepmothers and stepfathers as guardians.

The Cuban government has carried out an intense campaign in favor of the approval of the new Family Code, which is considered by experts to be one of the most advanced legal norms in Cuban history.