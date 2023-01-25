Cuba’s president denounces US meddling at the Celac Summit

Cuban president denounces US interference at Celac Summit

The United States persists in its efforts to divide us, stigmatize us and subordinate us to its interests, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel denounced on Tuesday at the 7th Celac Summit in Argentina.

Speaking before delegations from 33 countries from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Cuban president warned about the dangerous escalation of actions that seek to perpetuate imperialist hegemonism, threaten multilateralism and peace in the region, 200 years after the Monroe Doctrine was proclaimed.

In this regard, Diaz-Canel criticized “the exclusive hemispheric meeting held in Los Angeles, where, abusing its power as host and turning a blind eye and deaf ears to the claim of the majority, (the United States) excluded, fractured, and ignored.”

The political failure of that meeting demonstrated the isolation of the strategy of domination against the sentiment of unity and sovereignty that our nations share, Diaz-Canel affirmed.

The Cuban head of State advocated strengthening regional cooperation within the framework of CELAC and defending Latin American independence.

The joy is completed with the full reincorporation of Brazil by decision of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to whom we express our support and solidarity in the face of violent and anti-democratic actions aimed at generating chaos and disrespecting the majority will of his people, he indicated.

It is urgent to close ranks and project a strategic vision towards economic, social and cultural integration, which allows us to move towards sustainable development, Diaz-Canel noted.

Source : Prensa Latina