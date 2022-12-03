ADVERT
Saturday, December 3

Cuba’s President Diaz-Canel begins Caribbean tour

Ernesto Cooke
The man who now leads Cuba: Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, 57. The Communist Party operative, seen here in Santa Clara last month, was elected president of the island nation Thursda

Cuban president begins Caribbean tour

Diaz-Canel said on Twitter that he will pay formal visits to Barbados, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, three nations he regarded as brothers of Cuba due to their “endearing bonds of friendship and a history of assistance in the most difficult times.”

The chief of state recalled Raul Castro’s statement that “a Caribbean unified and supporting is our only path,” which was made during the Cuban Revolution.

The president noted that four newly independent Caribbean countries—Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago—established diplomatic ties with Cuba after the United States and the Organization of American States (OAS) forced all of Latin America to sever relations with his country and only Mexico’s support remained.

We will be in Barbados on December 6 to remember it, he continued.

Bruno Rodriguez, the foreign minister, stated in a tweet that the official visits will be an occasion to further develop friendly, cooperative, and solidaristic ties.

Share.

Related Posts