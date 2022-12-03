Cuba’s President Diaz-Canel begins Caribbean tour

Cuban president begins Caribbean tour

Diaz-Canel said on Twitter that he will pay formal visits to Barbados, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, three nations he regarded as brothers of Cuba due to their “endearing bonds of friendship and a history of assistance in the most difficult times.”

The chief of state recalled Raul Castro’s statement that “a Caribbean unified and supporting is our only path,” which was made during the Cuban Revolution.

Compatriotas, estamos saliendo de #Cuba para realizar visitas oficiales a San Vicente y las Granadinas, Barbados y Granada, hermanas naciones a las que nos unen entrañables lazos de amistad y una historia de apoyo en los tiempos más difíciles. #SomosCaribe pic.twitter.com/Asl6KwJqrk — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 3, 2022

The president noted that four newly independent Caribbean countries—Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago—established diplomatic ties with Cuba after the United States and the Organization of American States (OAS) forced all of Latin America to sever relations with his country and only Mexico’s support remained.

We will be in Barbados on December 6 to remember it, he continued.

Bruno Rodriguez, the foreign minister, stated in a tweet that the official visits will be an occasion to further develop friendly, cooperative, and solidaristic ties.