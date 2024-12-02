Cúcuta decorated with Miss & Little Miss Frontera Intl 2024

Cúcuta was decorated with Miss and Little Miss Frontera Intl 2024

The Pageant highlighted the cultural diversity of Colombia, Venezuela, Panama and Suriname.

The Municipal Theater of Cúcuta became the epicenter of glamour and regional brotherhood during the first edition of Miss and Little Miss Frontera Internacional 2024.

With a total of 12 Contestants, including girls and young people, the contest proved to be much more than a catwalk: it was a space to highlight cultural diversity and strengthen ties between Colombia, Venezuela, Panama and Suriname.

A night of crowns

Camila Téllez Pinto, representative of Norte de Santander, was chosen as Miss Frontera International 2024, consolidating her place as an ambassador for the region and the pageant.

Yannellys Cordova, from Venezuela, received the title of first runner up and was awarded Miss Sea Beauty International 2024, while Tashana Moestadjab, from Suriname, took the crown of Miss City International, a title that was chosen this year at this event .

Miss Cúcuta, Yuly Suárez Peña sparks with her appointment as Miss Sun International, while Ecuador was recognized as Miss South America and Panama won the title of Miss Tropical International . Meanwhile, Miss Cúcuta Zona Fronteriza was awarded Miss Bolivareana, highlighting her local essence.

Beyond the glamour

in addition to the sashes and crowns, the winners received prizes such as clothing from a well-known local brand, luxury watches and cash.

However, the true triumph of the event was its ability to transcend physical and emotional boundaries, becoming a platform for brotherhood and personal development.

“We are looking for an integral woman with talent and intelligence who represents the union of the peoples of the world. This is not just a beauty contest, it is an opportunity to show that, based on our differences, we can build a common future,” said Peter Ponce, director of the pageant.

Thus, Miss and Little Miss Frontera Internacional 2024 closed its first edition with the promise of continuing to be a beacon of unity and opportunities in the region. The theater lights went out, but the brilliance of the night will remain in the memory of all attendees.