Culprits in Reckless Driving Videos would charged according to law

The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into several videos that are being circulated on social media depicting motorists engaged in dangerous and reckless driving on public roads.

The RSVGPF wishes to assure the general public that after the investigations are completed, the culprits would be held accountable according to the law.

The roads in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are not racetracks.

They are to be used with due care and attention, and consideration for other users. Therefore, the RSVGPF calls on all motorists to desist from this reckless behaviour and drive carefully and responsibly on public roads.

Source : RSVGPF