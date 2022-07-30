Three Stalwarts in Culture and the Creative Arts were recognized for their contributions to nation-building at Heritage Square on Friday, July 291h.

Veteran Playwright Cecil “Blazer” Williams, Dramatist David “Darkie” Williams and Educator and Community Activist Anne Jones were honoured at a rally to celebrate Emancipation Day.

David “Darkie” Williams is an Actor, Writer, Director, Drummer and Dancer; he has directed two Vincentian presentations at Carifesta. Williams has written and directed several plays which have gained regional awards and international acclaim, including two Italian Awards and two Canadian Awards. He has long been involved in culture and the creative arts since the 1970s.

Anne Jones is known for her role in community work in South Leeward where she is involved in Sports and Culture and encouraged creative expressions while she was principal of the Questelles Government School.

The third awardee, Cecil “Blazer” Williams has published a number of works including 14 plays, which have all been staged. He has written and published four novels, he is a Poet and the Founder and Director of the New Artists Movement (NAM). Williams is a Cultural Ambassador and has received Lifetime Achievement Award for Literature and the Performing Arts in 2013 and 2018.