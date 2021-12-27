Cumberland: West Indies Fall To South Africa In U-19 World Cup Prep

Cricket West Indies – THE West Indies Under-19s lost by 18 runs in the first practice match against South Africa, despite a four-wicket haul from spinner Anderson Mahase at the Cumberland Playing Field in St Vincent and the Grenadines, on Sunday.

Both teams are preparing for the International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup, which will be held in the Caribbean from January 14-February 5.

West Indies and South Africa will play in a four-match warm-up series.

Mahase, a player from TT, grabbed 4/33 with his left-arm spin to help dismiss South Africa for 146 in 34.2 overs. Off-spinner Onaje Amory was also among the wickets snatching 3/34.

Jade Smith led the way for South Africa with 34 and Ethan Cunningham struck 30.

In reply, West Indies vice-captain Giovonte Depeiza lashed 39 and captain Ackeem Auguste contributed 27.

Teddy Bishop, who has been one of the leading batsmen for West Indies in the build up to the world cup, pitched in with 24.

Dewald Brevis was the chief destroyer for South Africa with 3/36. The second match between the teams will be played on Tuesday at Arnos Vale Stadium. The third match will be contested on Thursday at Cumberland and the fourth and final match will be played at Arnos Vale Stadium on January 3.

SUMMARISED SCORES

SOUTH AFRICA 146 (34.2 overs) (Jade Smith 34, Ethan Cunningham 30; Anderson Mahase 4/33, Onaje Amory 3/34) vs WEST INDIES 128 (34.3 overs) (Giovonte Depeiza 39, Ackeem Auguste 27, Teddy Bishop 24; Dewald Brevis 3/36) South Africa won by 18 runs