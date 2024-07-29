Curacao Joins CARICOM as Newest Associate Member

The Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao has officially become the newest associate member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). The announcement was made during the opening ceremony of the organization’s heads of government summit in Grenada, marking a significant step towards regional integration and cooperation.

Key Takeaways

Curacao is now the sixth associate member of CARICOM.

The membership was announced at the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community in Grenada.

Curacao aims to contribute to regional trade, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

Ceremony and Announcement

Curacao’s membership was formalized during a ceremony at the opening of CARICOM’s heads of government summit in Grenada. The event saw the participation of various leaders, including the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, who assumed the role of CARICOM Chairman from outgoing Chairman, President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

CARICOM Secretary-General Carla Barnett welcomed Curacao, expressing optimism about the island’s active engagement in the community. She highlighted the growing interest from countries in the hemisphere to participate more fully in CARICOM.

Statements from Leaders

Prime Minister of Curacao, Gilmar Pisas, emphasized the island’s commitment to regional integration and cooperation. He noted that Curacao’s cultural identity is deeply linked to the Caribbean’s rich historical heritage. Pisas stated that Curacao aims to work together with other CARICOM members to achieve common goals and aspirations.

“By joining CARICOM, we affirm our commitment to work together in the interest of the collective values and aspirations that bind all of us as small island developing states in the Caribbean region,” said Pisas.

Economic Integration and Trade

Economic integration is a core mission of CARICOM, and Curacao aims to play a pivotal role in this area. The island’s strategic location, well-developed ports, and professional services can serve as a hub for regional trade. Curacao is already in negotiations with the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago, with plans to engage Suriname next. These negotiations aim to establish mutually beneficial trade agreements, which will come into effect once Curacao’s membership in the World Trade Organization is finalized.

Areas of Collaboration

Curacao is committed to supporting various initiatives within CARICOM, including:

Renewable energy

New forms of agriculture

Digital technology and telecommunications

Human capital development

Climate resilience

Sustainable development

Conclusion

Curacao’s membership in CARICOM is expected to foster greater collaboration in trade, tourism, education, and climate resilience. As the newest associate member, Curacao brings a unique blend of cultural traditions, economic strengths, and social perspectives that will enrich the CARICOM community as a whole.

The other five associate members of CARICOM are Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.