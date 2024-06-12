Curaçao Secures Associate Membership in CARICOM

Curaçao granted associate membership in CARICOM

Curaçao has been confirmed by CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett for its successful bid for associate membership in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The decision was reached on June 4, 2024, following extensive negotiations between the Curaçao delegation and the CARICOM secretariat.

Curaçao’s integration into the Caribbean community is being deepened, and Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas is set to sign the accession treaty in Grenada on July 3.

As Curaçao moves towards formalizing its CARICOM membership, legal procedures in the Kingdom of the Netherlands are being finalized.

The Kingdom Government is set to endorse the draft treaty that Prime Minister Pisas will sign.

Curaçao will join CARICOM as its sixth associate member, alongside the existing 15 member states and 5 associate members.

Associate membership will provide Curaçao with benefits such as participation in regional integration initiatives across various sectors, economic activities, regional security measures, environmental projects, and socio-cultural development.