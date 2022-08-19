Curry Breadfruit recipe from SVG popular at Cook the Commonwealth

Curry Breadfruit, a recipe submitted to the Cook the Commonwealth Project, was ranked as one of the most viewed recipes in the region of the Americas.

The Curry Breadfruit recipe was submitted by St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourist Agency to Cook the Commonwealth.

It’s time to announce the most viewed #CooktheCommonwealth recipes from the region of the Americas. 🥉And today’s bronze award goes to … Curry Breadfruit, from St Vincent and the Grenadines. 🥉 👉 https://t.co/ixlKGE93jc

— Healthy Brum (@healthybrum) August 18, 2022

Whisk, an online recipe platform and app along with a campaign encouraging people to cook, collected over 750 recipes from 72 Commonwealth countries.

Cook the Commonwealth Project’s Curry Breadfruit recipe can be found here.