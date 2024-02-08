King attends Ministerial Meeting on Education in Chile

St. Vincent’s Education Minister, Curtis King, was among five Eastern Caribbean ministers who represented the region at the important Ministerial Meeting of Education in Santiago, Chile, last month.

The ministers joined leaders from across Latin America and the Caribbean to discuss how to improve education for millions of students.

KEY PRIORITIES:

*Supporting teachers: making sure we have enough great teachers and giving them the training and support they deserve.

*Student wellbeing: creating safe and healthy learning environments where all children can thrive.

Modernising classrooms: Equipping schools with the technology and infrastructure they need for the 21st century.

IMPORTANCE:

These investments are essential for giving all children in the Eastern Caribbean a quality education, which is the foundation for a brighter future.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The ministers are working closely with UNICEF, CARICOM, UNESCO, and other partners to turn these plans into action.

Source : EMU